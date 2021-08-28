Pentagon confirms: Attack killed “two important members” of ISIS-K

The Pentagon announced this Saturday that it had killed “two important elements” of the Islamic State, in the attack with an unmanned plane in Afghanistan.

“I can confirm, now that we’ve received more information, that two important targets from the Islamic State were killed and one was wounded,” said US General Hank Taylor, without naming the names, but specifying that one was a strategist and the other an operative. Another member of the Islamic terrorist group was injured, he indicated.

The United States has so far referred only to the death of a member of the Islamic State in the attack launched in retaliation against the terrorist attack that last Thursday killed at least 170 people, including 13 US soldiers, at the airport in Kabul, where efforts to withdraw civilians and military are concentrated in the face of the advance of Taliban fundamentalists.

The drone attack in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, launched from outside Afghanistan, was authorized by US President Joe Biden, and the order came from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, a Pentagon official told the agency Associated Press.

“They were strategists and ISIS-K facilitators. I won’t give more details about these individuals and what their specific roles might be. We have the capability and the counter-terrorist means and we will defend ourselves,” said Pentagon spokesman John Kirby.

On Thursday, Joe Biden declared that those responsible for the attack on the airport would not be able to hide: “We will catch you and make you pay”, he threatened.

The United States removed 6800 people from Afghanistan in the last 24 hours on US and Atlantic Alliance military flights, a White House source said.

Despite the threat hanging over the Kabul airport from further terrorist attacks, 4,000 refugees boarded 32 US planes and another 2,800 left on NATO planes.

Since August 14, the United States pulled out 111,900 people from the country.

On Friday, US President Joe Biden’s national security advisers informed him that the last days of the US military in the United States, whose departure date is the 31st, could be “the most dangerous until now” and that the possibility of a new terrorist attack persists.

The Taliban conquered Kabul on 15 August, concluding an offensive that began in May, when the withdrawal of US military forces and NATO began.

international forces were in the country since 2001, in the context of the offensive led by the United States against the extremist regime (1996-2001), which welcomed in the territory the leader of al-Qaeda, Osama bin Laden, mainly responsible for the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The seizure of the capital ended a 20-year foreign military presence in Afghanistan by the United States and NATO allies, including Portugal.