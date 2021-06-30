Pentagon Report Leaves UFO Mystery Unsolved

One of the most anticipated reports was released by the Pentagon. The document does not suggest that extraterrestrials are responsible for the more than 140 sightings of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO) by US Navy pilots.

According to Live Science, the Pentagon report indicates that the majority of reported Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) “probably represent physical objects.” Of the 144 observed between 2004 and 2021, only one could be identified with “high confidence”: it was a big balloon to deflate.

In analyzing the 144 sightings, US authorities found no extraterrestrial links. Still, the report notes, in all the sightings investigated (except one) there was too little information for investigators to fully characterize the nature of the incident.

There were also 18 cases in which witnesses saw “unusual” patterns of movement or flight characteristics, but the report maintains that they were more data needed to determine whether these sightings represent “revolutionary” technology.

The subject of UFOs has attracted serious Pentagon and intelligence agency studies in recent years and is increasingly viewed by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern.

the perspective of a strategic rival such as China or Russia, carrying out espionage with unknown technology has alarmed lawmakers on both sides, prompting Congress to ask for today’s report.

Although inconclusive, the report is seen as a milestone in the study of the topic.

US government sources told the media, on condition of anonymity, that “there were no clear indications” that the sightings could be linked to extraterrestrial life, nor a definitive link between them with technology potentially unknown to an adversary like Russia or China.

The report was published online (available here) and delivered to House and Senate intelligence committees with a confidential attachment. Legislators received a briefing last week about the investigation.

A source who participated in this briefing confidential told the Associated Press on condition of anonymity that lawmakers received little information beyond what is publicly available and that the only videos shown have already been released.

The report lists five potential categories of what the Government calls “unidentified aerial phenomena”, including the possibility of foreign adversaries using unknown technology or phenomena that occur naturally in the atmosphere.

Only one was categorically classified as an “aircraft disturbance” – the balloon. The rest are not categorized. for lack of information, including three cases of potential sightings captured in videos that have been declassified and released in recent years.

Over the next three months, the Department of Defense will develop a new strategy for collecting and tracking information about possible sightings. Part of the data collection effort is to remove the stigma associated with UAPs and force pilots to report what they see, even if that is implausible.

Senator Marco Rubio, who as the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee has long been pushing for more disclosure on this topic, called the report “an important first step to catalog these incidents”.

“The Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community have a lot of work to do before ‘we can really understand whether these air threats pose a serious national security problem,” Rubio said in a statement.