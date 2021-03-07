Pentagon: US will do ‘whatever is necessary’ after attack in Iraq

Lloyd Austin, Pentagon chief Image: Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Washington, 7 Mar 2021 (AFP) – The US will do “whatever is necessary” to defend itself, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said on Sunday, days after several rockets hit a base with coalition troops in the United States. Iraq, further increasing tensions between Washington and Damascus on Iraqi soil.

Austin told ABC News that the United States is investigating who is behind the launch of ten rockets that hit Ain Al Asad’s extensive military base, located in the middle of the desert in western Iraq, on March 3.

No American employee was injured, but a third party of this nationality was. He suffered a heart attack when he was going to take refuge and died soon after, the Pentagon said.

Austin said Washington is calling on authorities to act quickly and investigate who is behind the attack, the fourth recorded in recent weeks against places where US forces operate.

“We want to make sure that, once again, we understand who is responsible for this. The message for those who carry out such an attack is that they should expect us to do what is necessary to defend ourselves,” he told the ABC News program ‘”This Week “.

“We will attack if we think this is what we should do, at the time and place we choose,” he added.

Wednesday’s attack came five days after the United States took reprisals for other previous attacks, bombing a deposit on the border with Syria that, according to the Pentagon, was used by Iraqi armed militias, supported by Iran and previously linked to the attacks. with rockets.

Observers say the rockets could be a way for Tehran to put pressure on Washington, which since President Joe Biden came to power has offered to reactivate the nuclear deal with Iran, abandoned by his predecessor, Donald Trump, in 2018.

Biden has also said that the United States is working to identify those responsible and that it “will make judgments from this point”.

Austin was also asked if Tehran has been informed that an answer does not mean an escalation.

“I think Iran is fully capable of evaluating (…) the attack and our activities, and they will draw their own conclusions,” he said.

“But what you should get out of this is, again, that we are going to defend our troops and our response will be thought out, appropriate. We hope that they choose to do the right thing.”