People under 60 will not receive a second dose of AstraZeneca in Germany

People under the age of 60 vaccinated with the first dose of the AstraZeneca immunizer in Germany will receive the second dose of another vaccine, the federal and regional ministries of health decided on Tuesday.

Germany chose last month to restrict the use of the vaccine to people under 60 years of age, after the registration of cases of thrombosis in Europe. People in this age group will complete their immunization with Pfizer vaccines or Moderna, also available in the country, announced the news agency DPA.

“The solution found offers good protection,” said the chairman of the conference of health ministers, Klaus Holetschek, who followed the recommendation of the Permanent Vaccination Commission (Stiko). The commission advised that the second dose should be applied 12 weeks after the initial dose of AstraZeneca.

As of the last day 2, 42 documented cases of cerebral venous thrombosis had been recorded after vaccination with AstraZeneca. According to the German Ministry of Health, 2.2 million citizens under the age of 60 have received their first dose of AstraZeneca in recent weeks.

France has also chosen to replace the second dose of AstraZeneca with a messenger RNA vaccine. WHO, on the other hand, stated that, due to the lack of “adequate data”, it could not make recommendations on a change in vaccine against Covid-19 after the first dose.