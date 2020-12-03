Home World World Peru lives its most critical moment in the last 100 years, says...
World

Peru lives its most critical moment in the last 100 years, says president

By kenyan
The new Peruvian president, Francisco Sagasti, admitted today that his country is experiencing the most critical moment in a century, punished by a political crisis, recession and a devastating pandemic that left more than 36,000 deaths in the country.

“We are at the most critical moment in the last hundred years. We need to respond with a wide range of legitimate demands on limited resources,” said Sagasti, during a conference call with the accredited foreign press in Peru.

The president lived a sign of these times before the press, when an adviser informed him about the death of a protester during a protest.

“I just received the information, we will investigate what happened in Virú,” a shocked Sagasti, who took office 16 days ago, told a foreign correspondent in the midst of a political crisis that led Peru to have three presidents in a week.

“It really is a tragedy,” he added, when confirming the death in Virú, 490 km north of Lima, where rural workers blocked the Pan American highway, the country’s main one.

“There are a number of social dissatisfactions, ranging from the demand for a new Constitution to a salary increase. It is a very wide range. This makes it very difficult to negotiate with those involved in these protests,” added this center politician, while drawing a kind of social panorama of parents.

The rural protest in the north was added to one initiated by workers from the same sector in the south, in the Ica region.

“Unfortunately, there may be excesses” in the protests. “We do not rule out that there are people who are creating a situation of chaos by sabotaging government policy,” he said.

“There are much stronger political interests,” with an election campaign on the way, he said. Peru will elect a new president and parliament in April 2021.

“A minimum of political stability is required” for the coming months, with a view to the transition to a new government in July 2021, said the president.

“We assume that we are going to have a sensible Congress,” he said, referring to the fragmented Parliament, where his party is a minority.

Peru has been going through an institutional crisis for five years, marked by a permanent confrontation between Congress and the Executive.

The pandemic has caused a recession and GDP is expected to decline by 12.5% ​​this year.

With more than 967.00 contagions and 36,000 deaths, Peru is one of the countries with the highest mortality rate per million inhabitants by covid-19.

