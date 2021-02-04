Peru signs agreement with Pfizer for 20 million doses of coronavirus vaccine Image: Getty Images

The interim president of Peru announced on Thursday that his government had secured an agreement with Pfizer to acquire 20 million doses of vaccine against coronavirus, a major milestone as the Andean country struggles to initiate a mass vaccination program.

President Francisco Sagasti said that by April, Peru will receive at least 500,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine co-developed with the German partner BioNTech. The first 250,000 doses are expected to arrive in March, Sagasti said.

Initially, the Peruvian government took a long time to secure the stock for its vaccination program, lagging behind the wealthier neighbors in Latin America. But he has since run to catch up with them, having signed deals with Sinopharm and AstraZeneca this year.

Sinopharm’s first batch of vaccines is expected in the country on February 13, according to the president.

The South American country earlier this week approved the Pfizer vaccine against Covid-19 amid a surge in the number of coronavirus cases that nearly led the country’s hospitals to collapse.

Sagasti said Pfizer had committed to delivering at least 5 million doses of its vaccine to Peru by June.