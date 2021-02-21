Peru suffers from shortage of medicinal oxygen for a month

People wait to refill oxygen cylinders in a row with more than 200 people in San Juan de Lurigancho, Lima Image: Gian Mazco / AFP

Lima, 21 Feb 2021 (AFP) – Hundreds of Peruvians made long lines this Saturday (20) to get oxygen for relatives with covid-19, an asset that has been missing for a month amid the second wave of the pandemic.

In San Juan de Lurigancho, a populous district of the capital, more than 200 people were waiting in line in front of a new factory opened by the parish of San Marcos and the municipality of Lima, which provides free medical oxygen, noted an AFP photographer.

The interested party must present a medical request and a copy of the patient’s identity document. At the factory there is police surveillance, as in almost all oxygen outlets in the country.

The first to receive a refill had been in line since Friday afternoon and slept on the street.

At the same time, television showed a queue of more than 70 vehicles – including cars, vans, trucks, minibuses and mototaxis – at the side of a road in Pisco, 234 km south of Lima, waiting to buy oxygen.

Canal N said that some traveled from Lima to get the product, but also from Huancavelica (276 km) and Ayacucho (338 km).

Each tank contains 10 cubic meters of compressed oxygen. In Pisco, the cubic meter is worth seven dollars.

According to the government, the demand for medical oxygen grew 200% in Peru with the second wave of covid-19, which quadrupled infections and deaths compared to December.

Outside the company Criogás, in Callao, a neighboring port city in Lima, people lined up for up to four days for a refill.

The owner of Criogás, José Luis Barsallo, established strict sales controls to get rid of dealers and started to refill the tanks in half to serve more people.

Peruvian media dubbed him “Angel of Oxygen” for selling at a more affordable price ($ 5.5 per cubic meter).

A week ago, Chile offered to donate 40 tons of oxygen to Peru. However, Lima was unable to solve the transportation problem.

With 33 million inhabitants, Peru has 1,269,523 confirmed cases of covid-19 and 44,690 deaths, according to an official report. On Friday alone, 7,719 new infections and 201 deaths were registered.