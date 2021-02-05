Peru will receive 20 million vaccines from American Pfizer Image: Photo: Justin Tallis / AP

Peru will receive 20 million doses of the covid-19 vaccine from the American group Pfizer. The first batch of 250,000 units will arrive in March, announced Peruvian President Francisco Sagasti on Thursday (4).

“We have already closed the agreement with Pfizer for the delivery of 250,000 doses of vaccines in March and 300,000 in April, for a total of 20 million doses that will be delivered in the coming months,” said Sagasti in a message to the country on television.

The president tried to reassure the population with his message after the Peruvian authorities were criticized for the “delay” in obtaining the vaccines, while neighboring countries like Bolivia and Chile have already started vaccination.

Criticism – and fears of many Peruvians – escalated after the announcement that the first batch of one million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine would not arrive on February 9, as the government had promised, due to complications in Beijing’s air transport.

“I want to confirm that we have already secured the shipment of one million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine on February 13, although we trust that the delivery of part of that batch will be brought forward,” said Sagasti in his brief message.

He stressed that Peru, which has faced the second wave of the pandemic since December, will “have at least a minimum of 5.050.000 doses of Pfizer by June”.

“In addition, Covax Facility … assigned us 117,000 additional doses of Pfizer during the first quarter, starting in late February, and 400,000 doses of the AstraZeneca (British) vaccine in March,” he added.

The first batch of Chinese vaccines will immunize 500,000 health workers. The shipment is part of a purchase of 38 million doses and the remainder should arrive in the first half.

The authorities have not announced a vaccination schedule.

Lima is also negotiating agreements with the laboratories Moderna, Johnson & Johnsonn and Sinovac, said the government a few weeks ago.

Peru bought 14 million doses of AstraZeneca, which should arrive after September.

The Andean country expects to obtain 52 million doses in total to vaccinate 26 million people (each should receive two injections).

The Peruvian population is 33 million inhabitants. Peru, which faces a lack of oxygen for patients with covid-19, reports 1,158,337 infections and 41,538 deaths, according to official data.