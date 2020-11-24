Peru’s interim president announces police reform after crackdown on protesters

Francisco Sagasti (right) is escorted on arrival for his inauguration ceremony; change in the police Image: Luka Gonzales – 17.nov.20 / AFP

Peru’s interim president, Francisco Sagasti, ordered a police reform yesterday, appointed a new commander and sent 15 generals to the reserve in response to the violent crackdown on demonstrators during the previous ephemeral government.

“I made the decision to designate General César Augusto Cervantes as the new police commander,” Sagasti announced in a message to the country on television, six days after taking office, after Manuel Merino’s brief government.

“These measures are intended to strengthen the police,” said the centrist president.

Cervantes replaced General Orlando Velasco, who had been in charge of the security force since August 7, despite Velasco not being held responsible for the crackdown on protests against Merino because he was on sick leave.

Two people died and more than 100 were injured in the police crackdown on the demonstrations in Lima against Merino, who resigned five days after assuming power to replace the popular president Martín Vizcarra, who was removed by Congress.

With the appointment of Cervantes, 15 generals of the police passed to the reserve, informed the minister of the Interior, Rubén Vargas.

“We want a police that continues to defend democracy, fundamental rights, that gives us back security and guarantees,” said Vargas.

Sagasti also created a commission, led by Vargas, which is expected to present recommendations within 60 days to modernize and strengthen the police.

The president said that with the reform he intends to “connect the police with the citizens”.

Vargas on Sunday announced an administrative investigation, which could target generals and other officials, after the death of two young protesters in Lima on 14 November.

“Investigations are taking place with absolute priority and respecting due process,” said the minister.

The use of shotguns that fired lead ammunition and small pieces of glass also left more than 100 wounded in downtown Lima. Reports of sexual abuse by women detained in police stations were also filed.

The prosecutor’s office last week opened a preliminary criminal investigation against Merino and two of his ministers for the crackdown, which could also affect other government officials and police.

The MP tries to determine the “command line” in government and police during the crackdown to define who to bring to justice.