Pfizer investigates vaccinated people who contracted the disease and studies impact of booster dose

Pharmaceutical Pfizer will conduct a study of a group of people who after being vaccinated against covid-19 contracted the disease to determine if a booster dose is needed.

The announcement about the investigation was made by David Swerdlow, a specialist in clinical epidemiology at the company, during a medical conference that took place in San Francisco, USA, online.

“We’ll look at the data to understand when we’ll be able to watch a change in vaccine effectiveness“, said Swerdlow, quoted by the agency Bloomberg.

The expert added that he will monitor the situation “up close” and that “immunological, clinical and ‘real world’ data” will be used to determine when “when it may be necessary” a booster vaccine.

As of April 30, 10,200 cases of infection have been detected in people vaccinated in the United States against covid-19.

Approximately 44% of the US population is vaccinated (with both doses) and 311 million doses have been administered to date, according to Johns Hopkins University accounting.

Booster or “follow-up” injections are for patients who have already received the full dose of the initial vaccine (one or two according to brand) and whose immune system may need an additional amount of compound to fight the variants of the vaccine. virus or enhance the decrease in antibodies, said the official of Pfizer.

“We are working to understand the impact of the booster dose. Let’s get data on continuous tracking to see how long do immune markers last“, said the specialist.

But “there are still unanswered questions,” said Julie Louise Gerberding, executive vice president of Merck & Co. and former director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Despite the great and wonderful efficacy of vaccines that are currently licensed, we do not know the durability of long-term protection,” Gerberding warned at the same conference.

“There are many scientific advances that need to be monitored and evaluated as we go forward, we are not out of the woods,” in relation to SARS CoV-2, Gerberding said.