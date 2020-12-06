Pfizer is 1st covid-19 vaccine to request emergency approval in India

Vaccine against covid-19 in test in Pfizer laboratory Image: Disclosure

Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its covid-19 vaccine in India, a government health adviser said in a television interview today. Thus, the pharmaceutical company is the first company to do so in the country with the second highest total number of infections in the world.

The American company, whose vaccine was recently approved in the UK, made contact with Indian authorities yesterday, said VK Paul, who is advising the government on matters related to Covid-19.

“Pfizer’s interest in seeking an emergency license in our country is welcome,” Paul told NDTV.

India’s drug regulator usually takes 90 days to decide on those requests, but a decision on Pfizer’s vaccine should come out much faster than that, Paul said.

“It will be decided, I hope, soon,” he said.

India’s Ministry of Health did not respond to the request for comment. Pfizer officials in India could not be reached immediately for comment.

Paul said in November that vaccines developed by Pfizer and rival Moderna may not be available in large quantities in India in the near future.

India is hoping that five locally tested vaccines, including the one being developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, will help control the virus.

Pfizer’s vaccine needs to be stored at minus 70ºC or below, temperatures that, according to industry experts, will be difficult to maintain in many refrigeration facilities in India.

India has reported more than 9.57 million cases of Covid-19, the second highest number behind the United States, with almost 140,000 deaths.