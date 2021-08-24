Pfizer is the first vaccine to gain full FDA approval

THE Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the US drug agency, announced full approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against covid-19 for people aged 16 and over. The vaccine will be marketed under the name Comirnaty.

This Monday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given its full approval to the vaccine from Pfizer/BioNTech against covid-19, which had a temporary emergency permit since December, for people aged 16 and over.

It now has the trade name of Commune.

“Although millions of people have now safely received covid-19 vaccines, we recognize that, for some, FDA approval of a vaccine can now inspire additional confidence to be vaccinated,” said Janet Woodcock of the US regulator.

According to gizmodo, It’s the first vaccine against covid-19 being approved in the United States. The FDA statement says the regulator relied primarily on long-term follow-up data submitted by the pharmaceutical company.

More than 170 million people are fully vaccinated in the United States. The regulator hopes that the definitive approval of this vaccine will lead to increase the immunization rate in the country.

The vaccine remains available under an emergency use authorization in the United States for individuals 12 to 15 years of age. It is also authorized for the administration of a third dose in “certain immunocompromised individuals”.

For now, the decision does not have immediate practical effects, even though it was a step expected by many policy makers, as it may give scope for the imposition of the mandatory vaccination under certain circumstances.

Some institutions – such as universities, for example – are already demanding the vaccination of students, but some legal cases have stopped this claim under the argument that the vaccine had not yet been fully approved by the US health authorities.

Although not valid for the European Union (EU), the FDA decision could influence a similar assessment by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

After news of FDA approval, the Pentagon said it will make the vaccine against covid-19 mandatory for the military. Also New York will require all employees of the Department of Education to be vaccinated with at least one dose by September 27th.

The commercial name Comirnaty can be explained as follows: the prefix “co-” represents “Covid-19“; “mirna” refers to the mRNA technology; and the “-ty” for “community” or “immunity” (“immunity).

Basically, according to an article in the fortune, the name should make people think about the technology behind the vaccine, community and immunity at the same time.