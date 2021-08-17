PGR do Brasil opens preliminary investigation into Bolsonaro attacks against electronic voting machines

After Jair Bolsonaro raised suspicions of fraud on the electronic voting machines, the attorney general of the Brazilian Republic opened a preliminary investigation of the President.

The Brazilian Attorney General opened a preliminary investigation to the President of the country, Jair Bolsonaro, after he launched suspicions of fraud on the electronic voting machines, official sources said on Monday.

Augusto Aras informed about the opening of the investigation after the judge of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia classified it as bass Bolsonaro’s statements against the country’s electoral system and giving, on Monday, 24 hours to the Attorney General’s Office to comment on a possible investigation.

A request to open an inquiry had been presented on July 30 by a group of deputies from the Workers’ Party (PT, opposition), in which they denounced a case of alleged administrative impropriety committed by the President, who used TV Brasil to broadcast a live intervention in which he attacked political opponents and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

The inquiry request also called for an investigation into the alleged practice of advertising early election, abuse of political power and economic and dissemination of fake news elections by Bolsonaro during the same live broadcast, in which he even summoned journalists saying that he would show evidence of fraud in the voting process through electronic ballot boxes, without actually fulfilling that promise.

In the statement issued on Monday, Augusto Aras indicated that as he is already investigating Bolsonaro’s statements about electronic voting machines, he does not consider it necessary to open the investigation requested by the PT.

Therefore, it considered that a new inquiry was not necessary, since the PGR is already carrying out a preliminary investigation.

In this preliminary calculation, Aras will assess whether there are elements that indicate possible crimes to justify the request to open an investigation.

Bolsonaro unleashed a strong campaign against electronic voting machines and he even accused members of the TSE of participating in a scheme to defraud the 2022 presidential elections in favor of former President Lula da Silva, who leads all voter intention polls for the presidential elections.

Jair Bolsonaro’s unproven allegations led the TSE to open an administrative proceeding against the President and to ask that he be investigated by the Supreme Court for allegedly committing attacks on democracy and disclosing false information.

Bolsonaro was also the target of another request for an inquiry by the TSE to investigate the disclosure of secret Federal Police documents about an invasion of the court’s computer system with which the Brazilian President tried to justify the campaign against electronic voting.