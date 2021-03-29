Pharmaceutical Servier is sentenced in one of the biggest health scandals in France

French pharmaceutical company Servier was found guilty today of “aggravated deception” and “homicide and involuntary injuries” in the Mediator scandal, a drug accused of causing hundreds of deaths in France.

Initially marketed to diabetic people, this drug ended up being prescribed, mainly, for weight loss, due to its appetite-reducing properties.

“Despite their knowledge of the risks that existed for many years (…) they never took the necessary measures and, in this way, they deceived” the consumers who took this drug, said the president of the Paris Correctional Court, Sylvie Daunis.

Servier was ordered to pay a 2.7 million euro ($ 3.1 million) fine. She was acquitted of the charge of “fraud”.

Jean-Philippe Seta, former number two in the pharmaceutical group and former right-hand man of tycoon Jacques Servier, who died in 2014, was sentenced to four years in prison under probation. The prosecution had asked for five years of unconditional imprisonment and a 200,000 euro ($ 235,000) fine.

The National Agency for the Safety of Medicines, which “seriously failed in its health police mission”, was sentenced to a fine of 303,000 euros (US $ 357,000), an amount well above that demanded by the prosecution (200,000 euros).

The plaintiffs had called for “exemplary” punishment in this health scandal that exploded more than a decade ago and is considered one of the biggest in France’s history.

According to the prosecution, Servier purposely concealed the properties of the drug to reduce hunger and its dangerous side effects. Among them, there are serious lesions of the heart valves and pulmonary arterial hypertension, a rare and deadly pathology.

The laboratory denied, throughout the trial, that it had “a deliberate will to cheat”.

Mediator was used by five million people for 33 years, until it was withdrawn from the market in 2009.