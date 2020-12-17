Pharmacists ‘find’ extra doses of vaccine in bottles sent to the U.S.

Image: Justin Tallis / AFP

Each vial of the vaccine against covid-19 developed by Pfizer with BioNTech contains five doses – or, at least, that was what was thought until then. Pharmacists in the United States “discovered” that some of the bottles shipped to the country contain enough immunizing agent for six or even seven people, a more than welcome surprise in the midst of the pandemic.

At first, according to The New York Times, health professionals did not know whether to apply the spare vaccine or throw it away. Today, however, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration, the American equivalent to Anvisa) has released the distribution, given the circumstances of a worldwide public health emergency.

The agency must still consult Pfizer to determine “the best way forward”, but stressed that the extra dose can only be applied if it comes from a single bottle. This means that it is not allowed to mix what is left of two or more bottles in an attempt to form a full dose.

“We never want to waste – whether it’s drugs or vaccines,” Anna Legreid Dopp, senior director of clinical guidelines for the North American Society of Healthcare Pharmacists, told NYT. “It would be great if [utilizar a vacina ‘extra’] it was an opportunity “.

The United States began vaccinating its population on Monday (14), after the CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer / BioNTech immunizer in people over the age of 16. The first to be vaccinated was a nurse from New York.

The application of the vaccine to nurse Sandra Lindsay was attended by the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, who transmitted the moment live in her social networks.

“History! The first New Yorker, frontline nurse Sandra Lindsay, has been vaccinated. A cure is underway. Thank you, Sandra,” wrote the governor.

The vaccinated nurse works at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in the Queens district. During the broadcast, she said she hoped the vaccine would bring new hope to people in the battle against coronavirus.

“I would like to thank all the frontline workers and all my colleagues, who are doing their work around the world during this pandemic. I feel hopeful today, relieved. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful period, “said Lindsay.