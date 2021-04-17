Philippine government seizes record 200 tons of giant mollusks

Philippine authorities today announced the record seizure of 200 tons of giant molluscs, especially giant clams, an endangered species.

It is estimated that the seized cargo could reach up to US $ 25 million in the illegal market.

Among the largest in the world, these immense mollusks are in great demand and are often used to replace the banned ivory.

In the sea, these huge mollusks are home to all kinds of algae, a source of food for a wide variety of fish.

Among the hundreds of mollusks seized yesterday in the province of Palawan, there are several giant clams (Tridacna gigas), which can reach up to 1.30 meters in length and weigh up to 250 kg. It is a protected species, as it is at risk of extinction.

Philippine fisheries law prohibits the capture of giant mollusks. In case of infraction, those involved can be sentenced to sentences of up to eight years in prison and fines that can reach US $ 59,900.