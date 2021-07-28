Podcast prevents death of a convict (six times)

Curtis Flowers has been tried six times by the same prosecutor. An investigation program changed its destiny. The prosecutor continues to believe that Curtis is guilty.

The team responsible for 60 Minutes, a CBS program that has already debuted 53 years ago, admits that had never come across a case like this. the protagonist is Curtis Flowers.

The American, black (will be important later in this article), is from Mississippi and already been tried…six times. Always because of the same crime and always for the same Justice promoter, doug evans.

in july 1996, were found four dead people inside a store in Winona, state of Mississippi. The owner and three people who were employees at the store. All murdered with gunshots to the head. From an early age the local police were pressured to find the culprit but no one had seen what had happened.

Curtis Flowers had worked in that store for three days that summer of 1996. It was fired two weeks earlier of the crime because he had failed to show up at the store. Why had I been fired and why owed the owner 30 dollars, It was considered suspect – by the police and the victims’ relatives.

Months later, and despite an official interrogation by the police, nothing happened. Curtis moved to Texas, where he lived with his sister. Until the police showed up at his house, with a arrest warrant issued in Mississippi. The agents explained that he was a suspect in the murder of four people; Curtis even asked the cops if they were sure they were arresting the right person.

The murder weapon was not found, no fingerprints or DNA records were collected. But it took the panel of judges just an hour to decide: Curtis is guilty. He was arrested at age 27, sentenced to death penalty.

Feature presented and reverse decision.

But Curtis Flowers would go back to being tried five more times, for that crime. Always by District Attorney Doug Evans. An unprecedented process in the history of justice in the United States of America.

In the first three trials, the decision was repeated: Curtis was the murderer. But there were three appeals and always with the same outcome: decision annulled due to misconduct by the Public Ministry – misrepresentation of evidence by the prosecutor and discrimination in the selection of jurors.

Whites vs. blacks and the podcast

In the jury’s accounting, in the first trial the 12 were white; in the second, third and last one there was a black in each panel; in the fifth three blacks appeared; and in the fourth were 7-5, mostly white.

In this fourth trial, in 2007, there was clearly a division between the races – the seven whites declared that Curtis was guilty, the five blacks indicated that Curtis was innocent. In total, 61 white and 11 black jurors – and 61 whites always voted guilty.

And promoter Doug Evans continued to “stalk” Curtis. Nothing in the US system prevents this repetition of lawsuits by the same prosecutor.

The sixth and final trial, in 2010, again ended with the death penalty sentence. But the team of podcast ‘in the dark‘, after receiving a email about this case, decided to investigate the matter. He went to Winona, stayed there for a year, knocking on doors and interview hundreds of people.

There wasn’t a single hard evidence that pointed to Curtis’s incrimination. At “witnesses”, as a matter of fact, were being conditioned in their testimonies. No one called the police that day, saying they had seen someone suspicious walking towards the store.

The law enforcement agents would come to these people, they would present the narrative themselves and the “witnesses” would say yes, confirm the version: “The police would come to my shore and say: ‘I know you saw Curtis that day‘” – and had not seen.

Until they found Clemmie Fleming, who had officially said that had seen Curtis fleeing the store on the day of the crime. He repeated this version five times. But, in an interview with the team of podcast, Clemmie admitted that, after all, I wasn’t sure the day he saw Curtis running. Clemmie said he later told prosecutors he wasn’t sure what day he saw Curtis running – but “didn’t want to know”.

Odell Hallmon was another important person in this investigation. Odell assured that Curtis had confessed to him who was the author of the murders. But by podcast, said he had invented this story to reach an agreement with the prosecutors to avoid prison terms for multiple criminal charges.

Investigations into ‘In the Dark’ continued and the team discovered that prosecutor Doug Evans had been known for many years. turned black people away from juries.

After the program was issued in 2019, the US Supreme Court ruled that Doug Evans and the state of Mississippi itself had violated constitutional rights of Curtis Flowers – who got out of prison half a year later.

It was 23 years behind bars. Many of them on “death row”, waiting.

And for that prosecutor Doug Evans, Curtis should still be in jail. In an interview with 60 Minutes, the prosecutor explained that he put Curtis in court six times because “knew” he was guilty. “I knew and the victims’ families knew. And they deserve justice.”

Doug Evans believes that none of the witnesses altered their speech. Or rather, they may have changed their version but, as it wasn’t in court and under oath, it doesn’t count.

Doug Evans has never heard the famous broadcast of podcast – but he is convinced that this program was orchestrated to withdraw credit to your case.