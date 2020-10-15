Home World World Police arrest two men for transporting crocodiles in Mexico's metro
Police arrest two men for transporting crocodiles in Mexico’s metro

During the police search the men ‘could not prove’ the legal origin of the swamp crocodiles and were arrested Image: Disclosure / SSC CDMX / Via Chilango

Two young Mexicans were intercepted in the crowded Mexico City subway as they were transporting two small swamp crocodiles in plastic boxes closed only under pressure, the Mexican capital’s Security Secretariat said on Wednesday.

The 18 and 19-year-old men “visibly nervous” were handling the transparent plastic boxes, about a foot long and the reptiles inside, which caught the attention of police officers.

During the police search, the men “could not prove” the legal origin of the swamp crocodiles, which can measure up to three meters in length, and were eventually arrested.

The unusual episode took place at La Raza station, one of the busiest metro stations in Mexico City, which carries 1.6 million passengers daily. The animals were handed over to environmental authorities, the statement concluded.

