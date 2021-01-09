Police arrest ‘Viking’ extremist who invaded US Congress and 2 more

Anthony Chansley and other protesters argue with police officers inside the US Congress Image: SAUL LOEB / AFP

Federal officials in the United States said today that they arrested three extremists who invaded Congress last Wednesday in an act in favor of President Donald Trump.

Among them is Jacob Anthony Chansley, better known as “Jake Angeli”, who entered the Capitol wearing horns, a face painted in the colors of the US flag and carrying a 1.8 meter long spear.

Chansley is a native of the state of Arizona and will respond in court for intentionally entering / staying in any restricted building or land without legal authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Another protester also detained by the police was Adam Johnson, seen in photos carrying the pulpit of President of the Chamber of Deputies, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, through the corridors of the place. Johnson will be indicted for the same crimes as Chansley, in addition to a charge of theft of government property.

Finally, federal officials reported that Derrick Evans was also arrested for entering land without authority and disorderly violence.

The suspicion is that Evans, a recently elected member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, broadcast live on his Facebook a video of himself joining and encouraging a crowd that illegally entered the U.S. Capitol.

Yesterday, the man photographed during the invasion of the Capitol with his foot on Pelosi’s desk was in Little Rock, Arkansas, according to the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation).

The invasion

Motivated by Trump, supporters gathered last Wednesday (6), near the Capitol, to protest the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. After exhausting all options to try to reverse the outcome of the November, Trump appealed to his supporters, convincing them that it was possible to prevent the Biden and Kamala Harris from becoming official.

The invasion came shortly after the joint session of Congress was interrupted by an objection, by Republican parliamentarians, to the outcome of the election in the state of Arizona, won by Biden. Deputies and senators had to hide under their seats, and Vice President Mike Pence was removed from the building.

In addition to police, snipers and other security forces were called in to contain the protesters. At least five people died, according to Washington police.

The turmoil, however, did not prevent the session from continuing, which resumed at 8 pm local time (10 pm Brasília time) and ended up certifying Biden during the night.

By inciting protesters, Trump is now at risk of being removed from office through the 25th amendment that addresses the president’s disability. Furthermore, if the amendment is not triggered by deputy Mike Pence, Nancy Pelosi warned that Congress will act to withdraw Trump.