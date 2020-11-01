Police end Halloween party for 400 people in New York

Police ended Halloween costume party held in New York Image: Reproduction / FOX News / New York City Sheriff’s Department

The American police decided to end a Halloween costume party that was held in Brooklyn, New York, and which was attended by more than 400 people, huddled, tonight, according to the American TV network FOX News .

The nine organizers of the event were accused of violating restrictions imposed by local authorities due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. One of the restrictions in New York, for example, limits parties to a maximum of 50 people.

Many of the people in the room did not even wear a face mask.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio released data last Thursday (29) showing that the rate of contagion has doubled in the largest metropolis in the United States. The city recorded a total of more than 23,000 deaths from the virus.

After a long period of stabilization of the infection rate, 2.7% were recorded on Wednesday, with an average close to 2% last week.

“The data is worrying. We must not allow a second wave to be imposed that imposes drastic restrictions on us,” said the mayor.

The United States, on the other hand, recorded more than 94,000 new cases of the new coronavirus in 24 hours yesterday, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Halloween has become a real industry for New York, but this year, there are fewer tourists and most of the visitors end up being locals, due to the virus and the quarantine imposed by the city on visitors from more than 40 states.