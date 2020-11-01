Home World World Police end Halloween party for 400 people in New York
World

Police end Halloween party for 400 people in New York

By kenyan

Police ended Halloween costume party held in New York Image: Reproduction / FOX News / New York City Sheriff’s Department

The American police decided to end a Halloween costume party that was held in Brooklyn, New York, and which was attended by more than 400 people, huddled, tonight, according to the American TV network FOX News .

The nine organizers of the event were accused of violating restrictions imposed by local authorities due to the pandemic of the coronavirus. One of the restrictions in New York, for example, limits parties to a maximum of 50 people.

Many of the people in the room did not even wear a face mask.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio released data last Thursday (29) showing that the rate of contagion has doubled in the largest metropolis in the United States. The city recorded a total of more than 23,000 deaths from the virus.

After a long period of stabilization of the infection rate, 2.7% were recorded on Wednesday, with an average close to 2% last week.

“The data is worrying. We must not allow a second wave to be imposed that imposes drastic restrictions on us,” said the mayor.

The United States, on the other hand, recorded more than 94,000 new cases of the new coronavirus in 24 hours yesterday, the highest figure since the beginning of the pandemic, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.

Halloween has become a real industry for New York, but this year, there are fewer tourists and most of the visitors end up being locals, due to the virus and the quarantine imposed by the city on visitors from more than 40 states.

Related news

World

Trump and Biden visit key states the last weekend before the US elections

kenyan -
The Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, opponents in the 2020 presidential election Image: Morry Gash and Jim Watson...
Read more
World

Woman takes off clothes to pressure prosecutor to clarify son’s death

kenyan -
Mother took off her clothes to pressure authorities in relation to her son's murder Image: Reproduction / El Universal ...
Read more
World

After the United Kingdom, Portugal imposes lockdown in most of the country

kenyan -
The Prime Minister of Portugal, António Costa Image: Valter Campanato / Agência Brasil The...
Read more
Load more

Trending

I’ll make you regret for the rest of your life –...

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday the 31st of October issued a stern warning to anyone plotting to steal funds from the Universal Health Coverage...
Read more

I am Uhuru’s only true friend, not Raila or Atwoli –...

News Alfred Kiura -
Deputy President William Ruto on Saturday 31 October 2020 boldly claimed that he is the only one who has good intentions with President Uhuru...
Read more

Sportpesa return halted by BCLB due to court case

News Chuoyo Protus -
The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) has dampened the hope of betters in Kenya after putting on hold the licensing of Sportpesa. In a...
Read more

Ruto terms proposed BBI referendum a plot ‘to steal public funds’

News Chuoyo Protus -
Deputy President, Willian Ruto, has termed the BBI referendum as a plot to steal public funds. Speaking in Mathira on Saturday, Ruto said that he...
Read more

CS Kagwe reveals details of private phone call with Uhuru (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Saturday the 31st of October 2020 revealed details of his private phone call with president Uhuru Kenyatta. Kagwe was...
Read more

Uhuru’s message to President Magufuli on his re-election

Africa Stanley Kasee -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli following his re-election. According to a statement sent to newsrooms, Uhuru described President Magufuli’s...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke