Police officers who attacked black producer in Paris are detained

27.nov.2020 – Newspapers print the face of music producer Michel Zecler, violently beaten last Saturday by police in Paris. The scenes were captured by the internal circuit of video cameras in a music studio Image: RFI

The four police officers who assaulted a black music producer in Paris, France, were detained for questioning. The crime occurred last Saturday (21), when Michel Zecler, was beaten by agents inside his own studio. Images from a security camera show three policemen assaulting the producer, but a fourth officer involved in the approach was also arrested. The officers claimed that Zecler was on the street without a mask and that they were “dragged” by the producer to the studio. In testimony to police internal affairs, Zecler said he was called “dirty creole” by his attackers. According to AFP, which cites an adviser to the Elysee Palace, President Emmanuel Macron was “very shocked” by the images of the aggression and he spoke with Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin to ask for punishments from those involved. His government, however, managed to pass a controversial law in the National Assembly that prohibits the filming of police officers in approaches, raising criticism from the opposition and civil society associations. Deputy and former presidential candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon wrote on Twitter that the Zecler case is “terrible proof of the vital character of the right to film police actions”. “These images do not show a republican police, but a barbaric militia out of control,” he said.