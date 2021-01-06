Police pull weapons, and lawmakers hide after Congressional invasion

Law enforcement officers aim weapons to prevent protesters from advancing in the United States Congress Image: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The invasion of pro-Trump protesters into the US Congress today had moments of extreme tension, with the police having to draw weapons to try to contain the protest and parliamentarians hiding between the seats of the House of Representatives, which is equivalent to the Brazilian House of Representatives.

The Capitol building, which is in Washington and also houses the US Senate, today hosted the session that was supposed to certify Joe Biden as the new president of the United States. The session had already been halted when protesters began raiding the building, shortly after President Donald Trump called for protests at a rally near the White House.

Hundreds of people gathered in front of the building and dozens of them managed to break into the Congressional headquarters. The most critical situation occurred in the House of Representatives, where the police wielded weapons to try to prevent the invasion of the site.

American lawmakers go into hiding after Capitol Hill is invaded by vandals.

Meanwhile, deputies were photographed hiding among the local banks. Parliamentarians were also instructed to wear masks to protect themselves from the tear gas that Capitol security forces used to disperse protesters.

Despite the police action, several people managed to enter the place that houses the Chamber. In social networks, photos and videos spread with records, often sarcastic, of the protesters occupying the legislative house.

US deputies are being escorted out of the Capitol with tear gas masks.

According to American media, the office of the Mayor, Mrs Nancy Pelosi, was vandalized and a note was left on her desk.

“We are not going to back down,” said the message in a threatening tone.