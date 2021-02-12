Police remove barriers that protected Trump Tower in New York

After Biden’s victory, thousands went to the Trump Tower to celebrate triumph Image: Niyi Fote / TheNews2 / Estadão Content

Police removed the barriers that protected the Trump Tower in New York for four years, Donald Trump’s residence before he came to the presidency in 2016 and where his real estate offices are.

Last Friday, “in collaboration with the United States secret service, the decision was made to remove the barriers around the Trump Tower,” a New York police spokesman told AFP today.

The former president did not return to his Fifth Avenue triplex after his defeat for Democrat Joe Biden in the elections, instead choosing to move to his Florida golf club Mar-a-Lago, his official residence since the end of 2019.

Numerous anti-government protests took place in front of Trump Tower during the Republican tycoon’s term.

Last summer, Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, Trump’s great enemy, invited a group of militants to paint a huge mural with yellow letters on the street in front of Trump’s tower, writing Black Lives Matter, in English.