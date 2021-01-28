Policemen involved in shots at Jacob Blake resume active duty

Jacob Blake leaves hospital six months after being shot by the police and goes to rehab center Image: Reproduction / Twitter

Two police officers who were put on administrative leave because of their involvement in the prison and shooting an American black man, an event that sparked protests across the country, returned to active duty because their actions were considered sensible and justified, the police said.

Jacob Blake was shot in the back several times in the presence of young children in August, sparking several days of protests against police brutality and racism in Kenosha, Wisconsin, and across the country. He was paralyzed from the waist down.

Police officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek resumed their activities on January 20. They have been on administrative leave since August 23, the Kenosha Police Department said in a statement.

Rusten Sheskey, the police officer who fired Blake’s seven point-blank shots, remains on administrative leave.

Earlier this month, Wisconsin prosecutors said no police officers linked to the shooting would face criminal charges.

Kenosha County Attorney Michael Graveley determined that Sheskey had acted in self-defense, saying that Blake had resisted arrest, was armed with a knife and had several shots from a stun gun.

The incident occurred when tempers across the country were heightened by the murder of black George Floyd, the victim of a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for nine minutes on May 25.