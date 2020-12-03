Politician baptized as Adolf Hitler is elected with 85% of votes in Namibia

Adolf Hitler Uunona is elected district administrator of Ompundja, Namibia Image: Reproduction

A politician baptized as Adolf Hitler Uunona was elected last week as district administrator for the city of Ompundja, Namibia – similar to what he considered as a mayor.

According to BBC, he received almost 85% of the votes in his region and was elected by the Swapo party, which led the fight against apartheid in the late 1960s.

To the German tabloid Bild, he said that the name choice was the father’s fault, but that he didn’t know what he was doing. It is worth mentioning that German names are common in the country, which was a colony of Germany from the end of the 19th century until the end of the First World War.

“He probably didn’t quite understand what Adolf Hitler stood for,” Uunona told Bild.

“When I was a child, I saw that name as a totally normal name. Only when I was a teenager did I understand that this man had the intention of conquering and controlling the whole world. I have nothing to do with it,” he added.