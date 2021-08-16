Pompeii food stand to reopen 2,000 years later

A stall that sold street food in Pompeii nearly 2,000 years ago, buried under volcanic debris, will reopen for business.

The stall is an older version of a street food stall called thermopoly . Now, it will reopen for tourists who visit the place for its historical interest. According to the The Guardian, the bank has already given new insights into the daily life and eating habits of Ancient Rome.

In Pompeii, ready-to-eat food was very popular among working-class people who were able to have their own kitchen. In the ruins of Pompeii, they have already been found more than 80 stalls similar to this one.

The stand will open this week, becoming a kind of bench of fast food ancestral, write the site Wanted In Rome. It was first discovered in March 2019, in an excellent state of conservation and with colorful frescoes.

Archaeologists have discovered vases with the remains of the dishes that the inhabitants of Pompeii used to eat in the street. The remains of two men and a dog were also discovered at the same location, according to the Ancient Origins.

The ANSA agency reported that the nearly intact thermopoly found in March 2020 was an old food stall, “which sold refined street food, with dishes of all kinds, including a sort of mixed paella with mammals, birds, fish and snails”.

Cuts of cold meat were also common in the diet of the inhabitants of Pompeii – but with one big difference. Consuming a plate of calories and carbohydrates and then working on a farm or on a fishing boat is quite different than walking around the city as a tourist.

For this reason, it is not uncommon for tourists in Italy to walk several kilometers a day, but come back from vacation about 1.4 kg heavier.