Home World World Pompeo to visit US allies who recognized Biden's victory
World

Pompeo to visit US allies who recognized Biden’s victory

By kenyan
Pompeo will visit US allies who recognized Biden’s victory Image: AFP PHOTOS

Washington, 10 Nov 2020 (AFP) – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today refused to admit the defeat of Donald Trump, and said he would visit several Washington allies in Europe and the Middle East who hailed Joe Biden’s election this weekend.

Pompeo travels to France on Friday and then heads to Turkey, Georgia, Jerusalem, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. At a news conference, Pompeo said on Tuesday that he wanted to talk about the “historic efforts” made by the government Trump “to promote peace and cooperation in the Middle East”.

These trips have diplomatic risks. Most countries awaiting him did not take long to congratulate Democrat Joe Biden on his victory in the presidential election. In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday and Tuesday by phone with Biden. The same applies to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergogan waited until Tuesday to send a message to Biden defending the “strengthening of bilateral ties” and, at the same time, thanked Trump for their “warm friendship”. Pompeo, however, maintains the same position as Trump of not recognizing Biden’s victory and denouncing “mass electoral fraud”, but without presenting evidence.

At the press conference, Pompeo promised, however, a “smooth transition” to “a second administration” of Trump. On his trip, Pompeo will face tensions between France and Turkey, two Washington allies in NATO. Tensions related to disagreements over Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean have intensified since the end of October.

Erdogan called for a boycott of French products and accused Macron of being an “Islamophobic” for defending the right to make cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The administration Trump, which maintains a real proximity to Ankara despite criticism from Western countries, has avoided taking a stand in these disputes.

The United States has its own disputes with Turkey, starting with Ankara’s purchase of a Russian missile system that could cost it sanctions from Washington.

Related news

Biden defends Obamacare and claims to have initiated power transition

World kenyan -
Biden defends Obamacare and claims to have initiated a power transition Image: Reproduction / Internet WASHINGTON,...
Read more

Palestinian leader Saeb Erakat dies of coronavirus

World kenyan -
Saeb Erekat, Palestinian leader, dies of coronavirus. Image: Getty Images Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, 10 Nov 2020...
Read more

Vizcarra questions ‘legality and legitimacy’ of Peru’s new president

World kenyan -
Vizcarra questions 'legality and legitimacy' of the new president of Peru Image: Andres Valle / Presidency of Peru / AFP...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former beauty queen linked to the death of her two children

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers have linked a former beauty queen in Nyeri County to the mysterious death of her two toddlers. The two children mysteriously drowned...
Read more

Pfizer develops a COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, has announced the development of a COVID-19 vaccine with an efficacy of 90 %. According to the pharmaceutical giant, the vaccine successfully...
Read more

10 Sperm Fertilizing Foods for Couples to Get Pregnant Fast

Health kenyan -
Did you know that what you eat can affect sperm quality? Just like women, men are also encouraged to eat healthy and nutritious...
Read more

Kenya grants Tanzania’s Godbless Lema political asylum

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya has granted Tanzania's politician Godbless Lema political asylum in the country. According to Lema, President John Pombe Magufuli's government plan to victimised him...
Read more

Man dies of heart attack after mixing Viagra and erection cream...

World kenyan -
Viagra Image: AFP A man "addicted to sex" died after suffering a heart attack, during an...
Read more

Attorney General Authorizes Investigations of American Election

World kenyan -
Jan. 20, 2020 - William Barr, United States Attorney General, has authorized federal prosecutors across the country to...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke