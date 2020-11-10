Pompeo to visit US allies who recognized Biden’s victory

Pompeo will visit US allies who recognized Biden’s victory Image: AFP PHOTOS

Washington, 10 Nov 2020 (AFP) – United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today refused to admit the defeat of Donald Trump, and said he would visit several Washington allies in Europe and the Middle East who hailed Joe Biden’s election this weekend.

Pompeo travels to France on Friday and then heads to Turkey, Georgia, Jerusalem, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. At a news conference, Pompeo said on Tuesday that he wanted to talk about the “historic efforts” made by the government Trump “to promote peace and cooperation in the Middle East”.

These trips have diplomatic risks. Most countries awaiting him did not take long to congratulate Democrat Joe Biden on his victory in the presidential election. In Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on Saturday and Tuesday by phone with Biden. The same applies to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi leaders.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Ergogan waited until Tuesday to send a message to Biden defending the “strengthening of bilateral ties” and, at the same time, thanked Trump for their “warm friendship”. Pompeo, however, maintains the same position as Trump of not recognizing Biden’s victory and denouncing “mass electoral fraud”, but without presenting evidence.

At the press conference, Pompeo promised, however, a “smooth transition” to “a second administration” of Trump. On his trip, Pompeo will face tensions between France and Turkey, two Washington allies in NATO. Tensions related to disagreements over Syria, Libya and the eastern Mediterranean have intensified since the end of October.

Erdogan called for a boycott of French products and accused Macron of being an “Islamophobic” for defending the right to make cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

The administration Trump, which maintains a real proximity to Ankara despite criticism from Western countries, has avoided taking a stand in these disputes.

The United States has its own disputes with Turkey, starting with Ankara’s purchase of a Russian missile system that could cost it sanctions from Washington.