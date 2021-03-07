Pope concludes historic visit to Iraq with mass for thousands of faithful

Pope Francis is welcomed by believers on a historic visit to Iraq Image: Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Erbil, Iraq, 7 Mar 2021 (AFP) – Pope Francis concluded his historic visit to Iraq on Sunday (7) with a mass for thousands of believers in the extremist-ravaged north of the country, calling on Christians “not to be discouraged” .

After praying for the “victims of the war” in the rubble of Mosul, which was the “capital” of the Islamic State (IS), the Pope celebrated the greatest mass of his trip, under strict security measures.

“Iraq will always be with me, in my heart,” said the pope at the close of the service in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan.

“I heard voices of pain and anguish, but also voices of hope and comfort,” he said, before thousands of the faithful before the blessing in Arabic.

Upon his arrival, the 84-year-old pontiff appeared standing in the “popemobile” in front of thousands of worshipers gathered on the lawn and in the stands of the Franso Hariri stadium.

The pope began Mass in Latin, with the purple pilgrim on his back and the white skullcap on his head, in front of a silent assembly gathered on the last day of his visit to Iraq, the first by a high pontiff to the country.

For Bayda Saffo, a 54-year-old Catholic who fled extremists in Mosul, “we now know that there is someone thinking about us and how we feel”. This “will encourage Christians to stay on their land,” he told AFP, while in Iraq the number of Christians has fallen in 20 years from 6% to 1% of the population.

Enhanced surveillance

This Sunday was the day when bodyguards and security forces had been most alert.

On his journey, the few kilometers the pope traveled by road were in an armored car. Most of the 1,445 km of itinerary traveled on Friday (5) was by plane or helicopter to fly over areas and avoid those where clandestine extremist cells are still hiding.

And all this in the midst of a total confinement decreed until Monday (the day of his departure) to face Covid-19, which records records of cases in the country.

But this afternoon, he managed to get close to the crowd, first in Mosul, where he lamented the exile of Eastern Christians from an altar built in the middle of the ruins, in the absence of a church still standing.

There, the pope, struggling with sciatica, took a golf cart ride under the applause of a small crowd.

“The most beautiful day”

“It’s the most beautiful day!” Exclaimed Hala Raad, who saw him pass. “Now we hope to live safely, that is the most important thing,” said the Christian woman, who fled Mosul during the invasion of the jihadists.

Then, in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, a Christian city with a history that goes back thousands of years, the 84-year-old pope met with believers who are still hesitant to return definitively to their villages.

His entourage was greeted by the applause of Christians who fled years ago from the city’s jihadist occupation, dressed in traditional dress and waving their hands, AFP reported. There, he prayed the Angelus with them.

“Now is the time to rebuild and start over,” encouraged Francisco.

Most Iraqi Christians lived on the Nineveh plain, but many fled their villages in 2014 and took refuge in Iraqi Kurdistan. Since then, only a few tens of thousands of them have returned.

Many say they fear ex-paramilitaries now integrated into the state and who have gained space with ISIS.

The words spoken on Saturday by Ayatollah Ali Sistani, a great figure of Shiism who told the pope who works for Iraq’s Christians to live in “peace”, “in security” and with “all their constitutional rights”, could encourage them .

“Gesture of love”

“It is also a special trip due to health and safety conditions,” said Matteo Bruni, a spokesman for the Vatican.

But it is “a gesture of love for this land and this people” that Francisco has wanted to visit since the emergence of IS in 2014 in Iraq, and “any gesture of love is always a little extreme”.

The Pope is due to leave Iraq for Rome on Monday morning (8).

“Now is the time to return to Rome. But Iraq will always be with me, in my heart,” said the pope in Erbil.