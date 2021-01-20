Pope encourages Biden to favor “reconciliation and peace” in the United States and among nations

Pope Francis Image: Getty Images

Pope Francis sent a message on Wednesday (20) to the new President of the United States, Joe Biden, asking him to promote the “reconciliation” of the American people and to be careful with the most vulnerable. In the document, the Pontiff he also wished “cordial wishes for good luck” and that “under his leadership, the American people may continue to draw strength from the high political, ethical and religious values ​​that have inspired the nation since its foundation”. “At a time when serious crisis that our human family faces calls for long-term and united responses, I ask that your decisions be guided by concern for the construction of a society characterized by authentic justice and freedom, together with the unfailing respect for the rights and dignity of each person, especially the poorest, the vulnerable and those who have no voice, “wrote the Pontiff. The Catholic leader said he prays that God, “the source of all wisdom and truth, guides his efforts to promote understanding, reconciliation and peace in the United States and among the nations of the world in order to promote the common good. universal. “” With these sentiments, I gladly invoke an abundance of blessings on you, your family, and all beloved American people, “the statement concludes.