Pope removes bishop accused of covering up abuse in U.S.

Pope Francis today accepted the resignation of a United States bishop accused of covering up a case of sexual abuse.

Michael Hoeppner, head of the Crookston, Minnesota diocese, is the first bishop to be individually prosecuted for coercion in the United States.

He is accused of lobbying a candidate for the diaconate to keep quiet about a previous complaint against a priest for sexual violence.

“The Holy Father accepted the resignation from the pastoral government of the Diocese of Crookston, presented by Monsignor Michael J. Hoeppner, and appointed Monsignor Richard Edmund Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, as apostolic administrator of the same diocese,” says the Vatican statement , which does not cite the accusation.

In the Catholic Church, it is customary for priests involved in scandals to surrender their positions to the Pope to leave him free to remove them or not.

The victim is named Ron Vasek, who intended to become a deacon to support his son, a Catholic priest. However, Vasek claims that Hoeppner threatened to put obstacles to his work and that of his son if he did not retract an accusation against Father Roger Grundhaus for sexual abuse.

“I felt like I was being abused again,” said Vasek in May 2017, according to the Star Tribune, Minnesota’s leading newspaper. Hoeppner, who claims innocence, is also being investigated by the Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, as a decree by Pope Francis instituted in 2019 made it mandatory to report alleged sexual abuse by the clergy.