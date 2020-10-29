Porn star faces up to 330 years in prison for sex crimes in U.S.

Ron Jeremy was accused of rape by three women Image: Getty Images

Ron Jeremy, an award-winning actor and director of American pornography, was charged with seven more sexual crimes, six days from starting a legal battle in Los Angeles County. In June, he had suffered charges of rape by three women and sexual assault by a fourth.

The crimes took place at different times. Some took place in 1996, in the San Fernando Valley, and others in 2013, in a West Hollywood bar. Fourteen other cases were denied by the Los Angeles court because they were out of the statute of limitations. The six accepted took place between 2000 and 2013.

If convicted, Jeremy faces up to 330 years in state prison. He has been in detention since June, as he could not afford a bail of around 6.6 million dollars (approximately 38 million reais).

Despite all the charges, the actor pleaded not guilty. The preliminary hearing to decide what will be done about the new elements has been scheduled for December 14. In June, Jeremy wrote on his Twitter account: “I am innocent of all the charges. I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you all for your support.”