Portugal about to adopt second general confinement to contain covid-19 Image: NurPhoto / Getty Images

This Wednesday (13), Portugal expects to know the details of a second “general confinement”, something inevitable in the face of the expansion of the covid-19 pandemic, after a relaxation of restrictive measures during the Christmas holidays.

“This week, we really should adopt general confinement measures,” warned Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa yesterday.

The new provisions, which will be announced later in the day, after an extraordinary council of ministers, will have “a horizon of one month” and “a profile very similar” to the first confinement, imposed in March and April, said the head of government socialist.

In this context, the Portuguese are preparing for a new closing of non-essential shops, cafes and restaurants, which can start on Thursday.

Costa had said that day care centers and elementary schools would remain open, unlike last spring’s confinement in the northern hemisphere. Experts consulted on Tuesday gave differing views on the closure of universities and high schools.

Exceptionally, citizens will also be able to vote in the first round of presidential elections, on January 24. Whoever wishes, can vote in advance this Sunday.

On the other hand, the authorities are now considering the possibility of requiring a negative covid-19 test for travelers arriving at the country’s airports, as is already done by neighboring Spain.

Portugal remained relatively unaffected by the first wave of the pandemic, due to an anticipated total confinement, but finds it difficult to contain the second.

As part of the health emergency situation in force since the beginning of November, partial confinements were imposed with different restrictions in the most affected regions.

According to data collected by AFP based on national authorities, Portugal ranks sixth among all countries in the world according to the number of contagions in relation to its population in the last seven days.

With a new record of 10,556 cases in 24 hours, the country of 10 million inhabitants reached its highest daily balance on Wednesday, and the 156 deaths registered in a single day raise the total number of deaths since 8,236 since the beginning of the pandemic.

A week ago, the Minister of Health, Marta Temido, expressed concern when she saw the country’s hospitals under “enormous pressure”, which has continued to increase since then, with more than 4,200 people hospitalized this Wednesday, of which almost 600 in units intensive care (ICU).

“If it continues like this, we will reach the maximum level of our emergency plan, and we are already having difficulties admitting patients,” Anabela Oliveira, director of emergencies at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, told AFPTV on Monday.