Portugal has 253,576 cases of covid-19 and 5,733 victims of the disease

Today there were 2,638 more cases of infection with the new coronavirus and 84 more deaths in Portugal Image: Anna Shvets / Pexels

Portugal today registered 2,638 more cases of infection by the new coronavirus and 84 more deaths from Covid-19, according to data from the General Health Directorate (DGS), which also point to a slight drop in the number of people hospitalized.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has counted 253,576 positives for the pathogen and 5,733 victims of the disease.

The number of active cases in Portuguese territory fell by just over 3 thousand and now stands at 67,805. The number of people admitted to local hospitals is 3,206, which means 48 less than yesterday.

The highest incidence of contagion of the new coronavirus continues to be registered in the north of Portugal, where more than ten counties (provinces) have an incidence of more than 1,000 active cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Currently, the country is in a state of emergency, the maximum level of alert that can be enacted. The measure is valid until December 23, although the president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has already announced that he will propose the extension for another 15 days.

The cities of the country have different levels of restrictions, depending on the incidence in the previous two weeks, such as curfews ranging from 11 pm to 5 am, with an extension of the hours from 1 pm to 5 am on weekends, in those with the greatest number of cases , such as Lisbon and Porto.

During the holiday season, Portugal will ease restrictions during Christmas so that families can get together, but will close mobility between municipalities on New Year’s Eve.