Portugal has 2nd worst contagion of the new coronavirus in the pandemic

The image of a man waiting at a bus stop is reflected in a bus window, while the country facilitates the blockade due to the spread of the disease by coronavirus (covid-19), at Cais do Sodre station, in Lisbon, Portugal Image : RAFAEL MARCHANTE / REUTERS

Portugal registered today more than 3,299 cases of infection by the new coronavirus, which represents the second worst day of contagion notifications since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, in the last 24 hours, 28 people died from the disease, according to a bulletin presented by the country’s General Directorate of Health.

As a result, the total number of infection cases in Portuguese territory jumped to 124,432 and that of deaths by covid-19 reached 2,371.

To date, the highest number of confirmed positives for the pathogen was 3,669, last Saturday.

Of the cases recorded today by local authorities, two-thirds were in the northern region of Portugal, whose most important city is Porto. In addition, 12 deaths were recorded in the area. Lisbon appears as the second most affected in this Tuesday’s bulletin.

The number of patients also increased by 75, thus reaching 1,747, the highest mark since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic. In all, 253 are admitted to intensive care units.

According to estimates by the government of Portugal, this week the record for hospitalizations in the country’s ICUs, which is still the first wave of contagion, with 271 patients, should be reached this week.

On 4 November, calculations by local authorities indicate that about 3,000 people are hospitalized, with 444 of them in intensive care units.

