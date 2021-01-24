Portugal re-elects its president amid pandemic confinement

President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Image: ERIC FEFERBERG / AF`P

The Portuguese reelected today their president, the conservative Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, in an election marked by the confinement imposed on the country, hard hit by the pandemic of the coronavirus.

The current head of state, a 72-year-old former law professor who became known as a political commentator on television, obtained 61.3% of the vote, according to partial results after the 98.8% vote count.

Former socialist deputy Ana Gomes obtained 12.5% ​​of the vote, thus ranking second, ahead of extreme right candidate André Ventura, who obtained 11.9% of the vote.

Ventura, founder of the Chega party, narrowly missed his goal of being in second place, but his result confirms the advance of the extreme right in a country where this trend was still exceptional.

Abstention stood at 61.6%, a new historic record in presidential elections since the establishment of the democratic regime in 1974.

Vote in the middle of confinement

Analysts feared a greater abstention, of up to 70%, due to the explosion of cases of coronavirus in the country, of 10 million inhabitants and subjected to a general confinement for ten days.

With 85,000 new cases and almost 1,500 deaths in the week ending, Portugal occupies the first place in the world in number of infected people in relation to the population, surpassed only by the British enclave of Gibraltar, according to official data collected by AFP.

After shops and restaurants, the government closed schools for fifteen days, while on Sunday a new record of cases and deaths was recorded.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of deaths has reached 10,500. Voters had to queue in front of the polling stations, keeping their distance and entering one at a time.

“Although it is important to come to vote despite being confined, it does not make sense to leave home and meet thousands of people,” Luís Araújo told AFPTV, in front of an electoral college in Lisbon.

Avoid the second round

In his second campaign speech, the late president invited voters to vote for him to avoid a runoff scheduled for February 14 and “let the Portuguese postpone the election for three crucial weeks” to contain the epidemic.

During his first term, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa lived without complications with the Executive of the Prime Minister, António Costa (socialist), who governs in the minority.

In Portugal, the head of state has no executive power, but plays the role of arbitrator in the event of a political crisis and can dissolve Parliament to call early legislative elections.

However, this Sunday’s elections served to measure the country’s temperature in relation to the extreme right, whose candidate, André Ventura, wanted to “crush the left”. This 38-year-old jurist caused a big surprise when he won a seat in Parliament in the 2019 legislative elections, when he reached 1.3% of the vote.

However, Ventura, an ally of the French Marine Le Pen and the Italian Matteo Salvini, got no better result than the socialist Ana Gomes, a 66-year-old career diplomat who campaigned without the support of her party or the Prime Minister, presenting stand as a bulwark against the threat from the far right.