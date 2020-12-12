Portugal registers new daily record of deaths caused by Covid-19

Man waits at a bus stop at Cais do Sodre station in Lisbon, Portugal Image: RAFAEL MARCHANTE / REUTERS

This Friday (11), Portugal registered 95 more deaths caused by Covid-19, which represents a record in the country since the beginning of the pandemic of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The highest score recorded in a 24-hour period had been 91 deaths, on 16 November. In all, since the spread of the pathogen began, 5,373 have died as a result of the infection.

In addition, the number of positives for the new coronavirus over this Thursday skyrocketed compared to the previous day, since it was 5,080, against 3,134. Altogether, 340,287 cases have already been confirmed in Portuguese territory.

According to local authorities, there are 71,266 active cases, which means 885 more than the number presented in yesterday’s balance sheet by the General Directorate of Health.

According to official data, 3,230 people are hospitalized in the country, an increase of 74 compared to yesterday, with 507 patients occupying ICU beds, down two.

Portugal is in a state of emergency, the country’s highest alert level, until December 23, although the country’s president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, has already expressed his intention to prolong the measure until after Christmas, when there will be some relaxation restrictions.