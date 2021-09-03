Portugal supports “100%” EU plan to complete evacuation operation in Afghanistan

Portugal supported “100%” the proposals presented by the head of European diplomacy and agreed this Friday among the 27 for the conclusion of evacuation operations and support for the exit from Afghanistan, minister Augusto Santos Silva told Lusa.

Speaking at the end of an informal meeting of the EU’s foreign ministers, dominated by the crisis in Afghanistan due to the takeover of power by the Taliban – an issue that was prolonged and even conditioned the rest of the agenda -, Santos Silva welcomed the three “agreements” reached. among the 27 on “immediately practical issues”, including the constitution of a team of the European External Action Service (EEAS) to coordinate the evacuation operations, if possible from Kabul.

Santos Silva also underlined that what was agreed between the 27, at this meeting in the Slovenian locality of Kranj, at the level of relationship with the Taliban, as a new “de facto power” in Afghanistan, is not “no political recognition”.

It is indeed, the minister maintained, to undertake “operational contacts” with the aim of “ending the operation of evacuation, repatriation, of all European citizens who are still in Afghanistan” – some Member States still have their own nationals in the territory, which is not the case in Portugal – “and also to complete the evacuation process of all those Afghan citizens and their families who collaborated with international forces”.

The EU, he continued, is also committed to “supporting the exit” of all citizens Afghans who are under the protection of European countries for being at risk in Afghanistan, “notably members of professional groups such as journalists, women judges, magistrates and jurists, musicians and, in general, human rights activists”.

“Therefore, it is about accelerating the necessary operational contacts so that these two operations can be carried out”, one of a consular nature, the repatriation of European citizens, and another of a humanitarian nature, the protection of people who worked with Western forces and people that the EU understands are immediately eligible for humanitarian protection.

The minister indicated that, “for this purpose, and it was the second major agreement today, the EEAS will set up a coordination team” so that it can “do it at EU level and, therefore, with much more efficiency”, something that if Member States did “each for himself it would take longer and would have more limited effects, evacuation and exit support operations”.

“And therefore the EU has a delegation in Kabul and, if security conditions allow, in Kabul or in a closer location, for example in Doha, Qatar, it is a question of having a coordination team at the European level that can coordinate all of our effort, so that it can be more productive and faster,” he said.

Santos Silva pointed out that the “third major agreement” is “the one that results in the initiative to establish a regional compact, a platform for cooperation with neighboring countries of Afghanistan, to support them in managing the consequences of the transition in Afghanistan, namely in on conditions for welcoming people and managing population movements”.

“I must say that 100% supported the proposals presented by the High Representative and which also deserved consensus after some discussion and some compromise”, he revealed.

The head of Portuguese diplomacy also commented that, “although this was an informal meeting, the pressure of the days and circumstances” led the 27 to focus a lot “on immediately practical issues that are within the competence of the Foreign Affairs ministers”.

Even so, he underlined, it was also possible to launch “a process of reflection” among the 27 “on the lessons learned in Afghanistan and the lessons for the way the EU acts”.

Afghanistan dominated the informal, separate meetings of EU defense and foreign ministers held between Wednesday and today in Slovenia, in the European political ‘rentrée’ after an August marked by the sudden rise to power of the Taliban , which forced a complex and hurried evacuation operation, which is not yet completed, despite the fact that international forces have already left Kabul, including the airport.