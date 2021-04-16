Portugal to reopen shopping centers and cinema next Monday

Lisbon, April 15 (EFE) .- The government of Portugal announced on Thursday that the epidemiological situation in relation to the coronavirus remains stable, which allows the third and penultimate phase of overthrowing the lockdown, with the reopening of shopping centers and cinemas and the permission for restaurants to serve customers inside the establishment.

“We are in a position to take the next step. In our territory, in general, we can, as of Monday, enter the next phase of deflation”, declared the Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, in a press conference after the Council of Ministers.

Thus, on the next Monday, the third phase of the gradual exit of another quarantine will begin. Students over 15 years old will return to classrooms, which had already happened to minors. Cinemas, theaters, concert halls, all shops and shopping centers will be open.

In addition, restaurants, which until now were hardly able to receive customers and were responding to requests for delivery and withdrawal, will once again receive people. Weddings and baptisms, on the other hand, will be allowed with an audience limited to 25% of the capacity of the place where they are held.

The rules apply to practically the entire Portuguese territory, except for seven of the 308 municipalities, which do not pass to the next phase when they exceed an incidence of 120 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants during a month.

In these locations, the current rules will be maintained: on-site classes for children under 15 years old, shops up to 200 square meters with an open exit to the street. Hairdressers and bookstores are allowed, and restaurants can only serve on the terraces.

Four other municipalities, on the other hand, return to the previous phase, the first, for more than 240 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. In these regions, pre-school and elementary school students are unlikely to have classes, and stores and restaurants will remain closed – only with home delivery service. Beauty salons are still working.

With 829,358 cases of Covid-19 and 16,933 deaths caused by the disease, Portugal is currently in a state of emergency – the highest alert level in the country – and will remain so at least until the next 30. The borders between the country and Spain they will also remain restricted for at least another 15 days, with the passage of only predetermined transporters and workers.