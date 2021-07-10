Prado Museum discreetly admits the error and re-attributes “El Coloso” to Goya

The Prado Museum rekindled a debate about one of Francisco de Goya’s best-known paintings, reassigning it to the Spanish artist after defending, for more than a decade, that it was the work of a follower of the painter.

The authorship of the framework has sparked a great deal of controversy among experts over the past 10 years, but it has now come to an end. the colossus will have been painted by Francisco de Goya, between 1818 and 1825, and is an allegory of Spanish melancholy after French forces under Napoleon defeated and occupied Spain during the Peninsular War.

According to the Heraldo, the controversy erupted in 2008, when Manuela Mena, director of the museum’s 18th-century Painting Conservation, said that the colossus it was not Goya’s work. Months later, the Web site from the art gallery published a report in which Mena defended her thesis.

A short time later, on the label that accompanied the painting, it was read that its author was a “goya follower“. And so it continued, until Tuesday.

The issue has become quite controversial because, in 2010, Spanish universities and various experts signed a manifesto in support of the Aragonese artist’s authorship.

Historians such as Jesusa Vega, Nigel Glendinning or Carlos Foradada have published articles and books in which defended the attribution of painting to the artist. Glendinning, who died in 2013, has even dedicated his last article to the subject, having been published posthumously in the Bulletin of Spanish Studies.

Faced with the mistake, the Spanish museum rectified the authorship of the painting and gave it back to Goya. O El Diario he writes that the Prado director took advantage of the presentation of the reorganization of the 12 rooms dedicated to 19th century art to put the painting back on display.

the colossus he is a male figure of gigantic proportions, surrounded by clouds, with his left fist raised. At the bottom, there are men and women, carriages and animals, all very small.

The work arrived at the Prado Museum in 1931, having been accepted and admired as the ultimate expression of Goya. Throughout the 20th century, it became one of the most cited works in the artist’s bibliography and one of the most popular.