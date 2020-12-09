Home World World President of Ghana re-elected with 51.59% of votes
World

President of Ghana re-elected with 51.59% of votes

By kenyan
President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo Image: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Accra, Dec 9, 2020 (AFP) – Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo was re-elected with 51.59% of the vote against his historic opponent, John Mahama, who won 47.36%, the Electoral Commission said today.

This was the third time that Akufo-Addo, 76, a candidate for the NPP (New Patriotic Party) and Mahama, 62, leader of the opposition NDC (National Democratic Congress), faced off.

Dozens of supporters of the current president gathered in front of the official residence to express their joy, said an AFP journalist.

The election campaign was tense and, as experts predicted, the result was tight. A total of 515,524 votes separate the two candidates, explained Jean Adukwei Mensa, president of the Electoral Commission, in a video broadcast live by social networks.

The participation rate was 79%. The results of the legislative elections will be released later.

At least five people have died and 17 have been injured in violent incidents since the elections were held on Monday.

In the past 48 hours there have been “21 violent incidents directly related to the elections,” the police said in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

In six of these incidents there were shots, which left five dead and 17 injured.

The cross declarations between the two main candidates have increased in tone over the days, accusing each other of being “undemocratic” and “playing a dangerous game”.

In addition to these isolated incidents, the election was considered fair by election observers, in a region characterized by political instability and electoral foul play.

“These were isolated incidents, although some were tragic,” explained the head of the European Union observation mission, Javier Nart, on Wednesday. “Ghanaians voted for freedom,” he added.

Related news

US government and 48 states sue Facebook for abuse of market power

World kenyan -
Facebook may face new antitrust lawsuit next week Image: Image: Olivier Douliery (Getty Images) US federal...
Read more

Israel to begin vaccination against covid-19 on December 27, says premier

World kenyan -
Israel will begin vaccination against covid-19 on December 27, says premier Image: Disclosure / Pixabay Jerusalem,...
Read more

“We need help”, admit Swedes

World kenyan -
29.may.2020 - Low movement in front of the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden, during the coronavirus pandemic Image: Jonathan NACKSTRAND...
Read more
Load more

Trending

PSG-Istanbul Basaksehir: Sebastian Colţescu, a referee with a troubled past

football kenyan -
The fourth referee of the match between PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir is at the heart of the scandal. And the least we can...
Read more

What to do when you are feeling low,lonely and depressed

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
Let's all admit it that we've all felt low or lonely at some point in our life. How more intense can that feeling be?...
Read more

Weezdom’s girlfriend responds to cheating allegations made against her

Entertainment Nina Blak -
Former gospel singer Weezdom's girlfriend Mylee Saticey has spoken out in her defense after some nosy netizens accused her of cheating on her boyfriend. These...
Read more

2nd judge quits Sonko’s impeahment case

News Connie Mukenyi -
Justice Nzioki wa Makau announced his withdrawal from hearing embattled governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko's case on his impeachment. Justice Nzioki becomes the 2nd judge to...
Read more

Bobi Wine wears body armour after claiming assassination attempts

Africa Chuoyo Protus -
Bobi Wine has taken to wearing body armour after claiming that he lives in fear of assassination. An image showed the Ugandan opposition leader addressing...
Read more

Rocket League begins new season with futuristic anthems and arenas

Tech news kenyan -
The second season of Rocket League has already started and brings futuristic elements as its main attraction, such as cars and arenas decorated...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke