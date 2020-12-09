President of Ghana re-elected with 51.59% of votes

President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo Image: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

Accra, Dec 9, 2020 (AFP) – Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo was re-elected with 51.59% of the vote against his historic opponent, John Mahama, who won 47.36%, the Electoral Commission said today.

This was the third time that Akufo-Addo, 76, a candidate for the NPP (New Patriotic Party) and Mahama, 62, leader of the opposition NDC (National Democratic Congress), faced off.

Dozens of supporters of the current president gathered in front of the official residence to express their joy, said an AFP journalist.

The election campaign was tense and, as experts predicted, the result was tight. A total of 515,524 votes separate the two candidates, explained Jean Adukwei Mensa, president of the Electoral Commission, in a video broadcast live by social networks.

The participation rate was 79%. The results of the legislative elections will be released later.

At least five people have died and 17 have been injured in violent incidents since the elections were held on Monday.

In the past 48 hours there have been “21 violent incidents directly related to the elections,” the police said in a statement posted on their Twitter account.

In six of these incidents there were shots, which left five dead and 17 injured.

The cross declarations between the two main candidates have increased in tone over the days, accusing each other of being “undemocratic” and “playing a dangerous game”.

In addition to these isolated incidents, the election was considered fair by election observers, in a region characterized by political instability and electoral foul play.

“These were isolated incidents, although some were tragic,” explained the head of the European Union observation mission, Javier Nart, on Wednesday. “Ghanaians voted for freedom,” he added.