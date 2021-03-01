President of Ghana receives 1st dose of Covax vaccine

The president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, receives a dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, sent to the country by the WHO’s Covax initiative. Image: Reproduction / Facebook

Accra, 1 Mar 2021 (AFP) – Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo, today became the first person in the world to receive an injection of the Covax-funded vaccine against covid-19, the device that aims to secure the immunizer least favored countries.

The 76-year-old president, whose country received the first worldwide delivery of Covax vaccines on Wednesday (24), received a first dose of the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, according to images broadcast live on state television.

“It is important to set an example by showing that the vaccine is safe, being the first person to receive it, so that everyone in Ghana feels comfortable being vaccinated,” said the head of state in a speech.

The Covax system aims to provide vaccines against covid-19 to 20% of the population in almost 200 participating countries and territories and also includes a financing mechanism that allows 92 low- and middle-income economies to access doses.

The mechanism was created in an attempt to prevent rich countries from seizing all doses – which are still being produced in very small quantities to meet global demand.

Covax, founded by WHO, the GAVI Alliance and Cepi (Coalition for Innovations in Preparation for Epidemics), has agreements with manufacturers for 2 billion doses by 2021 and has the potential to buy over 1 billion.