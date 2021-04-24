Prime Minister of Canada Received First Dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Justin Trudeau, and his wife, Sophie Gregoire have stated that they were “very excited” and assured that they had been “waiting” for their turn to be immunized.

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, and his wife, Sophie Gregoire, received their first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this Friday at a local Ottawa pharmacy.

After applying the immunizer to your left arm, Trudeau has claimed to feel “very excited” and has asserted that he had been “waiting” for his turn.

“If you are eligible for your vaccine like we are, make sure you get your dose as soon as possible.” Trudeau has appealed to the Canadian population after being inoculated, an act with which he has also tried to convey confidence about vaccination with the AstraZeneca immunizer, according to CTV News.

Both Trudeau and his wife have been informed that they would receive an email with the date of administration of the second dose.

On the other hand, This Friday the Canadian Minister of Health, Patty Hajdu, was also inoculated with AstraZeneca at a center in Thunder Bay, Ontario, from where she encouraged the population to get vaccinated.

Canadian authorities observe the vaccination of healthcare worker Anita Quidangen, the first person in Ontario to receive both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Michener Institute in Toronto, Canada

Within hours after Trudeau received the biologic, Canada’s National Advisory Committee on Immunization has updated its recommendations on the use of AstraZeneca, stressing that it should apply to all Canadians over the age of 30 – previously it was recommended only to those over the age of 30. 55–.

The advisers have modified their guidance on vaccination after reviewing new provincial data on the high level of risk of the pandemic, according to the CBC.

However, the committee has stressed that the injection only makes sense if “the benefits outweigh the risks” associated with blood clots and has stressed that it should be administered only to those who have no contraindications and based on “an individual choice” .

Canada accumulates more than 1.16 million cases of coronavirus and is close to 24,000 deaths.

The Canadian government has banned direct flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days to help control the spread of new covid-19 variants.

The restriction took effect on Thursday. The move comes after India experienced the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases in the world, with 330,000 new infections.

Public health experts worry that a more contagious strain of the virus could spread through the country of 1.3 billion people. Countries from Singapore to the UK have banned flights from India due to the worsening situation.

Canada bans flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days

Some Canadian provinces have already registered some cases of the Indian variant. Health Minister Patty Hajdu said India accounts for 20% of recent air travel volumes to Canada, but more than 50% of all positive tests conducted at the border.

“Given the increased number of COVID-19 cases detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan, Transport Canada is issuing a Notice to Airmen, or NOTAM, to stop direct air passenger traffic from those countries,” said Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

With a third wave of cases threatening to overwhelm hospitals in major Canadian cities, pressure has mounted on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take action. On Thursday, leaders of Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces in the country, asked Trudeau will further tighten the rules for travelers at the air and land borders. Opposition politicians also lobbied the government to stop international flights from coronavirus hotspots.

