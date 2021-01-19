Prime Minister of Italy wins Senate vote and survives the crisis Image: Reproduction

The Italian Prime Minister, Giuseppe Conte, obtained this Tuesday (19) the vote of confidence of the Senate and managed to survive, although weakened, the crisis triggered by the departure of former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi from the government. ended with a score of 156 to 140 in favor of Conte, a result sufficient to keep him in power at the moment, but below what was expected by the government to have a more stable situation. The prime minister’s office aimed to reach 161 votes, an absolute majority of 320 senators, but had to settle for a relative majority, made possible by the absence of 16 parliamentarians from the centrist Italy Viva (IV), Renzi’s party. With that, even outside the allied base, the former prime minister will continue to have the future of Conte in your hands, as the IV compact vote together with the opposition in the Senate is enough to rekindle the political crisis. “We did not vote ‘no’ because our project was not to discuss the perimeter of the majority”, justified Senator Teresa Bellanova (IV ), who resigned as Minister of Agriculture last week.Renzi broke with Conte for disagreeing with his policies for the use of European Union resources in the post-pandemic, especially the refusal of the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), an aid tool to nations in difficulty in the eurozone through subsidized interest loans. The former prime minister says the ESM is needed to boost investment in sectors such as health, but the 5 Star Movement (M5S), the largest party in the allied base, claims that the instrument removes sovereignty from the countries, since it is usually linked to a reform program. Renzi also criticizes Conte for accumulating the command of the secret services, in addition to being against government communication policies and basic citizenship income, a kind of ” family purse “from Italy and M5S flag.” It’s been months since we asked for a turnaround, it is not true that we were irresponsible. We were, in fact, even too patient “, said Renzi in the Senate gallery. Although he has enough senators to overthrow the government, Italia Viva appears today in polls with less than 3% of voting intentions, a barrier clause to enter Parliament in case of elections.Discourse – In a speech of just over an hour in the Senate, Conte said that the political crisis is “incomprehensible” for those who are afraid of the pandemic and the specter of impoverishment and anguished about the future “.” It is complicated to govern with those who continually undermine a political balance patiently constructed by the majority forces, “said the Prime Minister, in a message to Renzi. The Prime Minister also reiterated that Italy needs to” turn the page “and deserves a” cohesive, dedicated government. entirely working for the well-being of citizens and to stimulate the resumption of our social life and the economy “. Career lawyer, Conte has been prime minister since June 1, 2018, first leading a coalition between the M5 S and the ultranationalist Liga e, as of September 2019, in an alliance of the anti-system movement with center-left legends. In addition to the M5S, he now has the support of the Social Democratic Democratic Party (PD) and small legends of left, linguistic minorities or Italians abroad, as well as representatives of the so-called “mixed group”.