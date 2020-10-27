Home World World Prince Azim, son of the sultan of Brunei, dies at 38
World

Prince Azim, son of the sultan of Brunei, dies at 38

By kenyan

Prince Haji Abdul Azim of Brunei in 2013 photo Image: Jim Spellman / WireImage

Prince Azim, son of the sultan of Brunei, died at 38 on Saturday (24), confirmed the government of the country. Azim was fourth in line to the throne of the Southeast Asian country.

The prince has earned a good reputation outside his country as a film producer, in addition to hosting lavish parties for various personalities like Janet Jackson and Mariah Carey.

The funeral ceremony for Haji Abdul Azim has already taken place, according to information from public broadcasters in the country. The body will be buried in the royal mausoleum of Bandar Seri Begawan, where there are several sultans and members of the royal family.

Azim had been hospitalized for days, but the government did not disclose the reason. Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s son won the monarch’s ire when he publicly supported the LBGT community – Brunei is one of the few nations that punishes homosexuals with death.

