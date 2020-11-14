Pro-ManifestationTrump in Washington requires ‘four more years’ for the president

Supporters of Trump they carried signs saying “stop the theft” Image: Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

Thousands of supporters of Donald Trump they demonstrated today in Washington, to demand “another four years” and to denounce an electoral “theft”, despite the absence of any concrete evidence to support the hypothesis of a massive fraud in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

Leaving the White House to go golf, the President of the United States, who has yet to admit defeat a week after the results were announced, was able to see some of the demonstrators in his armored limo.

The presidential convoy passed Freedom Plaza, where enthusiastic protesters shouted “Four more years! Four more years!” Or “USA! USA!”. Many of them waved flags “Trump 2020 “, and some carried signs that read” Best President in History “or” Stop Stealing [a eleição]”.

“Million MAGA March”, “Stop the Steal”, “Women for Trump”: under various slogans and in some confusion, several meetings were announced. Some were supported by extreme right groups, such as the” Proud Boys “.

Darion Schaublin drove more than six hours from Ohio to denounce a “completely rigged system” and “media manipulation”. The 26-year-old, who claims to have lost his job at a restaurant after refusing to wear a mask, doubts the “legitimacy” of the election result.

Margarita Urtubey, a 49 year old horse breeder from Florida, accompanied by a friend of Uruguayan origin like her, believes that “Trump largely won “the presidential elections.” Everyone knows that. But he is against the media, the tech giants and the corruption is horrible, “she denounces,” Make America Great Again “, nods with the cap on her head, saying she is part of the” resistance “.

Biden rides a bike

The results for all states have already been announced by the main television channels in the United States. Joe Biden conquered 306 big voters, against 232 for the outgoing president, the reverse score for the Republican billionaire’s victory – who then spoke of a “wave” – ​​against Hillary Clinton in 2016.

The recount of the votes should take place in Georgia, where the difference is very small between the two candidates, but their result will not change the final result: Joe Biden has, whatever happens in this state, the 270 major voters needed to open the doors of White House.

The former vice president of Barack Obama, who will be 78 next week, went for a bike ride this Saturday morning near his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Donald Trump continues to maintain confusion about his intentions. It seemed on Friday on the verge of acknowledging his rival’s victory, before changing his mind in extremis. “I think time will tell what government we will have, but whatever happens in the future, who knows, I can say that this government will not impose a new lockdown,” he said.

Several federal agencies directly contradict the president

“The November 3 election was the safest in the history of the United States,” said several local and national election officials, including the Infrastructure Security and Cybersecurity Agency (CISA), in a joint statement, led by the Ministry of Security Internal.

“There is no evidence that any voting system has erased, lost or changed ballots, or that it has been hacked in any way.”