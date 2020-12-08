Prostitute sues US state for losing clientele in quarantine

Alice Little, who claims to be the highest-paid prostitute in the U.S. Image: Reproduction / YouTube

American prostitute Alice Little, who acts as a sex worker rights activist, is suing the state of Nevada, where she lives, for having prevented her from working in the quarantine.

Alice asks in action that the state brothels, where Las Vegas is located, be reopened as soon as possible. Nevada is the only American state where prostitution is regulated.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak closed all brothels along with other establishments in March. In May, bars and restaurants were already reopening under some security conditions, but the brothels remain closed to this day. Alice claims that this is discrimination against her work.

In the lawsuit, Alice’s lawyers claim that brothels in Nevada have provided decent and safe work for their employees for 50 years, and that their closure jeopardizes the financial security of sex workers.

“The Nevada governor unfairly kept the brothels closed while allowing other establishments with high social contact, such as massage parlors, SPAs and beauty salons,” said Alice in a kitty on the GoFundMe website. She seeks to raise money to pay lawyers.

“Nevada’s regulated brothels have kept workers safe and provided a respectful and safe environment for 50 years for us. Now, we are the working class at greatest risk.”

The complainant maintains that if Sisolak does not open the brothels, she and other sex workers will have to be able to serve their clients at home or in private places.

In a recent interview with the local newspaper The Nevada Independent, the governor said that the reopening of brothels is not at the top of the agenda at the moment.

“We will see to it that the children can return to school before the big guys can return to the brothels,” said the governor. “At some point, we will take care of that, but not in the immediate future.”

Alice Little is an activist for the legalization of prostitution throughout the American territory. She claims to be the highest-paid legalized prostitute in the country, with a minimum price of $ 2,000 an hour.

Alice told Insider magazine that she chose the profession among several others, also said that she is very happy with what she does, and that she considers herself a sex therapist, who helps people to reconnect with their intimacy.