Protesters call for justice a year after Breonna Taylor’s death in the U.S.

Protester holds Breonna Taylor’s portrait in Louisville that recalls a year of her death Image: 13.Mar.2021 – Jeff Dean / AFP

Protesters demanded justice and police reforms in the United States as they marched on the first anniversary of the death of Breonna Taylor, a young black woman shot dead by police officers during a search operation in her apartment.

“We have two different United States. We have one for African Americans and one for whites,” Benjamin Crump, a lawyer representing the Taylor family, told hundreds of protesters in Louisville, Kentucky. “We have to do justice for all of our people”.

The deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, a black man asphyxiated by a police officer in Minneapolis, became the focus of a wave of protests last year against police abuse and racism in the United States.

On Saturday, Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, led hundreds of people marching behind a large purple banner with an illustration of Taylor’s face, shouting “Without justice, there is no peace”.

“A year has passed and justice has not been served,” Camille Bascus, a 50-year-old African-American woman, told AFP with tears in her eyes.

Twelve months after Taylor’s death by a policeman looking for an old friend of the woman, only one of the three agents was indicted, and only for endangering neighbors by shooting at the apartment.

The absence of murder charges, a decision denounced as “outrageous” by the Taylor family, sparked demonstrations in Louisville last September, some of them violent.

President Joe Biden on Saturday declared his support for protesters’ requests for reforms.

“While we remain in mourning for her, we must push to pass significant police reform in Congress,” wrote Biden on Twitter, after referring to the young woman’s death as a “tragedy”.