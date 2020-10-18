Protesters celebrate first anniversary of protests in Chile

Aerial image shows protesters in Italy Square in Santiago, Chile, on the first anniversary of protests in the country that led to the referendum on the 25th Image: Martin Bernetti / AFP

Santiago, 18 Oct 2020 (AFP) – Groups of protesters began to gather in central Praça Itália, in Santiago, this Sunday morning (18), when the first anniversary of the start of the protests in Chile is commemorated to demand greater social equality.

There is great expectation in the country as to how this celebration will end, which takes place a week before the vote on the historic constitutional plebiscite, scheduled for October 25, and the vast majority of the population advocates a peaceful and unreasonable demonstration, according to several surveys.

Several social groups called for a peaceful demonstration to commemorate the first year of what Chile called “Social Outbreak”.

From an early age, groups of protesters arrived at central Praça Itália, the epicenter of demonstrations throughout the year, while waving flags, jumping and shouting slogans in favor of social mobilization for the realization of profound social reforms.

The square woke up surrounded by carabineros (Chilean militarized police) and armored cars.

The government of President Sebastián Piñera – strongly criticized since the beginning of the protests, the most important in 30 years of democracy – called for a peaceful demonstration and in respect of the protection measures imposed because of the pandemic of the covid-19, which in Chile registers almost 490,003 cases and has 13,588 confirmed deaths.

Several sectors fear that the images of October 18, 2019 will be repeated, when after a protest that suggested the non-payment of subway tickets – carried out by high school students – the day ended in a night of chaos, with a dozen stations on fire. , attacked buildings, shoplifting and violent clashes with the police.