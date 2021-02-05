Protests advance in Myanmar and arrests increase

5.Feb.2021 – Students march during protest against military coup in Myanmar at university in Yangon Image: STR / AFP

Yangon, 5 Feb 2021 (AFP) – Hundreds of protesters gathered on Friday (5) in front of a university in Yangon, the biggest protest recorded so far against the coup in Myanmar that toppled the Aung government this week. San Suu Kyi, while the Army continues to arrest politicians and activists.

“As long as (the military) retains power, we are not going to work. If everyone does this, the system will fall,” Win Win Maw, a professor in the history department, told AFP.

The protesters, mostly teachers and students, saluted with three raised fingers, a gesture of resistance, while singing a music which became popular during the 1988 uprising, violently suppressed by the Burmese army.

They also called for “long life for Mother Suu”, in reference to the deposed leader of the deposed government who, according to her party, the National League for Democracy (LND), is under “house arrest” in the capital, Naypyidaw, and with good Cheers.

Officials from various ministries temporarily stopped work in the capital, following in the footsteps of lawyers and doctors who participated in the protests on Thursday and displayed a red ribbon.

In Yangon, residents organized pots and honks for the third consecutive night to “cast out the demons,” the military.

Dozens of arrests

The generals, who on Monday ended abruptly with the country’s fragile democratic transition, continue with the arrests, despite international criticism.

Win Htein, 79, an LND veteran, was detained at her daughter’s home early Friday in Yangon, a party spokesman said.

“I know I will be detained, but I am not worried. We are used to the peaceful struggle,” RFI Win Htein, who spent more than 20 years in prison, said on Wednesday during the period when the military junta ruled the country (1989) to 2010).

Four days after the arrest of Aung San Suu Kyi, accused of breaking a confusing trade rule, nearly 150 political leaders were arrested, according to the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners, an NGO based in Yangon.

The events in Myanmar caused international unrest.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Burmese generals to “relinquish power” without conditions, while his government is considering adopting “specific sanctions” against the coup military.

The UN Security Council expressed “deep concern” and called for “the release of all detainees”.

The text, written by the United Kingdom, does not condemn the military coup, as contemplated in the first draft. China and Russia, which have veto power, were opposed to an explicit condemnation.

Beijing support

Beijing remains Myanmar’s main support at the UN. During the Rohingya crisis, it obstructed all initiatives by considering the conflict an internal Burmese affair.

Fear remains very much present in Myanmar, which has lived almost 50 years under military rule since its independence in 1948.

But since the previous crackdowns in 1988 and 2007, the situation has changed: Burmese now use the Internet to resist.

At the Facebook, gateway to the Internet for millions of inhabitants, groups were created that defend “civil disobedience”.

In response, the Army ordered the country’s Internet service providers to block access to the platform. On Friday, services remained disrupted.

Army commander Min Aung Hlaing, who concentrates most of the powers, justified the coup by alleging “huge” fraud in the November legislative elections, won with ample clearance by the LND.

In reality, according to analysts, the generals feared that, despite a very favorable constitution for the military, their influence would diminish after the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize electoral victory.

The military, who established a state of emergency for a year, promised free elections at the end of the period, but the announcement was met with skepticism.