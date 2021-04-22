Protests in support of Navalny end more than 1,000 detainees in Russia

Moscow, April 21 (EFE) .- More than 1,000 people were arrested on Wednesday at demonstrations in more than 100 Russian cities to demand the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, according to the portal “OVD-Info”, specialized in the monitoring of prisons and the defense of detainees.

The organization’s spokesman, Konstantin Fomin, previously told the independent portal “Meduza” that the number of detainees had exceeded 500, but that due to technical problems, they were unable to update the data on their platform.

As soon as the problem was resolved, “OVD-Info” soon reported that there were already at least 1,004 detainees in 82 Russian cities.

The day of protests called by the opposition was held from Vladivostok, in the Russian Far East, to the Baltic. In Moscow, the country’s largest city, it brought together thousands of people.

The largest number of arrests so far have been in St. Petersburg (351), followed by Ufa, the capital of Bashkiria, (87) and Sochi, on the shores of the Black Sea (50). In Moscow, there were at least 20 arrests.

The arrests took place even before the start of the acts, when the police arrested Alexei Navalny’s “number two”, Lyubov Sobol, early in the morning, who was only released at night (local time), in addition to the spokeswoman for the leader of the opposition, Kira Yarmysh.

The demonstrations brought together more than 14,000 people across Russia, according to data provided by the authorities.

In Moscow, 6,500 people participated in the act, and in St. Petersburg there were 4,500, although Navalny’s team said that these numbers should be multiplied by ten.